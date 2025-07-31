Peterborough man killed in collision on Nene Parkway

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man died in a collision on the Nene Parkway in Peterborough this morning.

The collision between a white Mercedes-Benz Panel Van and a silver Mercedes-Benz Box Van happened at about 8.45am today (31 July).

The white Panel Van was stationary on the northbound carriageway when the collision happened. Emergency services attended but its driver, a man in his 40s from Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the silver Box Van remained at the scene and was taken to hospital as a precaution. No arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Inspector Garry Webb said: “This is an awful event that has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who still hasn’t spoken to officers who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of it.”

Anyone with information or footage should use reference ‘Op Borough’ and report it through the force website.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

The crash is the second fatal incident to happen on roads in and around the city in the space of two days.

On Wednesday evening a man was killed in a five vehicle collision on the A1.

A 55-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.