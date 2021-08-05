Peterborough developer creates scores of jobs as orders grow

The Lindum offices in Peterborough.

Lindum, based at the Lindum Business Park, in Newark Road, is seeking to fill a range of skilled technical and trade positions.

Jobs on offer include contracts manager, design co-ordinator and working foreman and well as site managers, bricklayers and general labourers.

The recruitment drive comes as Lindum, which has been in Peterborough for 60 years and over the last decade has seen staff numbers grow from 40 to 10 plus, looks to go on increasing its city operations after winning a spate of new contracts.

The GB Railfreight depot in Maskew Avenue.

These include the construction of a new headquarters for MAGPAS air ambulance, a two-storey office block and haulage yard for Maritime Haulage Company and a host of refurbishments works in schools over the summer break.

It has also built GB Railfreight’s new £3.6 million control centre at Maskew Avenue, and is currently working on a new £2.2 million cattery - complete with number of secure areas called ‘catios’ - for the Wood Green animal shelter.

Managing director Darren King said: “The last few years have been an uncertain time for everyone thanks to Covid and Brexit.

“But we are pleased to say that at Lindum Peterborough, we have a healthy-looking order book and a positive-looking future.

Construction work is underway on the new cattery.

“We are keen to hear from people who are looking to take the next step in their careers.

“We have a variety of different roles on offer.

“Some require previous experience but others would be a great first step on the ladder.

“Lindum offers permanent employment, rather than temporary roles, as well as holiday pay, bonuses and a pension scheme.

“We are also employee-owned, which means staff have the opportunity to buy shares in the company and benefit directly from their hard work and successes.”

In 2011, Lindum invested £2 million to transform the unoccupied, Mansons’ property in Newark Road into 12,500sq ft of office accommodation with 8,350sq ft of industrial premises.

For a full list of vacancies or send your CV, visit https://lindumgroup.com/careers/