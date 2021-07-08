Peterborough construction firm wins £2 million deal to build cattery

Some of the team at Wood Green.

Lindum, in Newark Road, has been chosen to build a state-of-the-art cattery for Wood Green, The Animals Charity, at its 43-acre headquarters to provide a safe haven for vulnerable cats in need of care.

The new Cat Care and Rehabilitation Centre will create space for 60 cats, which will increase on-site cat accommodation by 50 per cent. The centre should be completed by November.

A number of secure areas called ‘catios’ will allow outdoor access for cats to exercise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction work on the new centre.

The present cattery has enabled the successful care of thousands of cats since it was built in 2004, but the facilities are now in need of an upgrade.

This will decrease the average stay by an estimated 10 per cent, allowing Wood Green to care for even more homeless cats.

Vanessa Cunningham, director of care and veterinary Services at Wood Green, Godmanchester, said: “The new Cat Care and Rehabilitation Centre has been a part of our plans for a number of years, and I couldn’t be happier that – despite the financial impact of Covid-19 on Wood Green – we are able to go ahead with minimum disruption.”

Peterborough-based Lindum Group was awarded the construction contract after a two-stage tender process.