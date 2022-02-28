Ukranian gathering of support against the Russian invasion - at Cathedral Square. EMN-220227-132522009

Peterborough council leader says ‘we stand by you’ to Ukraine at anti-war protest in Cathedral Square

Leader of Peterborough City Council cllr Wayne Fitzgerald told an anti-war protest in Cathedral Square that the city is ‘standing by’ Ukraine as dozens of campaigners turned out.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:54 am

The protest - the second such event held in Cathedral Square since the war was started - saw residents of all ages and a range of nationalities clutching Ukraininan flags and home made banners showing their support for Ukraine - and calling for Russia to stop the war.

One of the speakers was cllr Fitzgerald, and he said; “I went to support the event as Leader of the council and I said that “we stand by you,” and offered Peterborough’s 100 per cent support to the people of Ukraine both here at home and internationally.

“I also condemned the actions of Russia and President Putin and I said that I hoped the severe sanctions that we and the rest of the world are putting in place will stop him in his tracks.”

Along with the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine, protestors who gathered at the event also waved flags of the country’s neighbours, as well as Union Flags.

A collection to help those impacted by the conflict was also set up in the square.

MORE: Anguish for Ukrainian woman in Peterborough as her family is snared in Russian invasion

MORE: Peterborough residents show solidarity with Ukraine at gathering

MORE: Peterborough Cathedral to light up yellow and blue for Ukraine

MORE: Peterborough fundraisers’ concern over Ukraine situation

1. Anti-war protest in Cathedral Square

Ukranian gathering of support against the Russian invasion - at Cathedral Square. EMN-220227-132340009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Anti-war protest in Cathedral Square

Ukranian gathering of support against the Russian invasion - at Cathedral Square. EMN-220227-132351009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Anti-war protest in Cathedral Square

Ukranian gathering of support against the Russian invasion - at Cathedral Square. EMN-220227-132402009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Anti-war protest in Cathedral Square

Ukranian gathering of support against the Russian invasion - at Cathedral Square. EMN-220227-132413009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Wayne FitzgeraldUkrainePeterboroughPeterborough City CouncilRussia
Next Page
Page 1 of 4