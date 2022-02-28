Peterborough council leader says ‘we stand by you’ to Ukraine at anti-war protest in Cathedral Square

The protest - the second such event held in Cathedral Square since the war was started - saw residents of all ages and a range of nationalities clutching Ukraininan flags and home made banners showing their support for Ukraine - and calling for Russia to stop the war.

One of the speakers was cllr Fitzgerald, and he said; “I went to support the event as Leader of the council and I said that “we stand by you,” and offered Peterborough’s 100 per cent support to the people of Ukraine both here at home and internationally.

“I also condemned the actions of Russia and President Putin and I said that I hoped the severe sanctions that we and the rest of the world are putting in place will stop him in his tracks.”

Along with the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine, protestors who gathered at the event also waved flags of the country’s neighbours, as well as Union Flags.

A collection to help those impacted by the conflict was also set up in the square.

