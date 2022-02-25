Peterborough residents show solidarity with Ukraine at gathering

Ukrainian solidarity gathering at Cathedral Square.

The event was organised by Peterborough’s Lithuanian community as a show of solidarity towards their friends in Ukraine after Russia began its invasion of the country.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow also attended the event, and addressed crowds, he was joined by Deputy Leader of the council Steve Allen and Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner John Peach.

Organisers said: “As you know, Russia has started a war against Ukraine.

“This is a terrible, incomprehensible step by Russia, which poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the whole of Europe.

“At the moment, it is extremely important to support our sisters and brothers Ukrainians and our diaspora in Ukraine.

“We urge you to express your solidarity with the Ukrainian people and to protest with them against Russian aggression.

“Today, our unity is more important and necessary than ever before!”

Mr Bristow added: “Today I stood with members of the Ukrainian community in Peterborough, and many others from parts of Eastern Europe and beyond - to show our support as the military dictator Putin has invaded.

“My office is open to anyone affected by this tragedy - [email protected] - and I will press the case for the strongest possible response at Westminster.

“As the Prime Minister said - Putin cannot succeed. We stand in solidarity with the people of the Ukraine.”

