Peterborough fundraisers’ concern over Ukraine situation

Rosie Sandall on one of the couple's visits to Ukraine

International concern is growing that Russia are preparing an invasion of the country in the coming days. Russian forces have been gathering near the border, and there has been a diplomatic effort across the world to prevent an invasion.

John and Rosie Sandall have been travelling to Ukraine since 1997, and have raised thousands to help youngsters and their families over the past 25 years, making 47 trips to the country.

Their work has helped families who are still feeling the effects of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which occured in 1986.

Rosie (71) from Longthorpe said they were in regular contact with friends in the country, and were monitoring the situation carefully. She said: “I am in daily contact with several friends in Chernigov which is around twenty miles from the Ukraine/Belarus border. Many Russian troops are assembled on the border there.

“We are watching the news and hoping and praying that there will be a peaceful resolution to the situation.

“The friends we speak to say that some people are feeling tense but there is no panic. Life continues pretty much as normal. We received a photo at the weekend of a friend’s children ice skating.

“We are worried about the situation but we hope that peace will prevail.”

John and Rosie - who have been awarded the Freedom of the City of Peterborough for their fundraising, have not been able to travel to Ukraine recently due to the COVID pandemic - but hope to return to the country soon.

Rosie said: “We plan to return to visit all our families and a centre for disabled people which we support as soon as the situation allows us to.