Peterborough Cathedral to light up yellow and blue for Ukraine

The yellow and blue symbolises the colours of the Ukraine flag.

The Church of England has called for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Eastern European country after President Vladimir Putin began his invasion this week.

The lighting up of the cathedral precedes the day of prayer for peace on Sunday (February 27).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Cathedral.

A prayer station for residents to visit has also been set inside.