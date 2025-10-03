Early in 2025, Peterborough Cathedral sent out an SOS message to the city, saying it was in ‘crisis’ due to financial pressures.

In January, the team at the historic building launched an appeal to raise £300,000 by the end of March, in a bid to be able to stay open seven days a week, and continue to offer the services it currently does.

With rising costs of bills, staff costs and essential maintenance all taking their toll, it was said that £2 million was needed to run the cathedral every year.

The ‘Cathedral in Crisis’ campaign was launched, with fundraising efforts taking place across the city.

Now, nine months later, the Cathedral’s finances are in a healthier state – but the team have warned more work is still needed.

Over the past few months, funding has been received from a range of sources.

Historic England have announced that Laurel Court, which stands next to Peterborough Cathedral, will be able to have emergency repairs to protect it – with £136,000 of funding provided to carry out the works on the Grade I listed building.

The Cathedral’s lighting system is also set to get an overhaul, with £300,000 of funding announced by the Combined Authority.

Recently, a huge Christmas announcement was made by the Cathedral, with huge plans for a festive spectacular announced.

From 19th November to 4th December (on selected evenings), visitors will be invited to follow a guiding star of light across Cathedral Square to the great Norman Arch.

Lights, snow, ‘reindeer’ and a sledge, and a stunning Christmas Tree festival will all be taking place, bringing the magic of the festive season to the city centre.

It is hoped events like this – and the Shaun the Sheep trail, which took place over the school summer holidays – will help the Cathedral’s campaign.

“You helped us weather the storm"

In an email sent The Cathedral Team said: “When we launched the Cathedral in Crisis campaign at the beginning of the year, we were overwhelmed by the compassion and generosity that poured in from across Peterborough and beyond. There were 1,300 incredibly generous supporters who stepped forward, not just with donations, but with love, belief, and a shared commitment to safeguarding this sacred space. Our heartfelt thanks goes to you.

“You helped us weather the storm. And thanks to you, the Cathedral is not only standing but Cathedral life continues to thrive.

“Since the campaign, your support has sparked a real transformation.

“The journey is far from over"

“Even with these great strides, the journey is far from over. Just recently, a section of ceiling near Katharine of Aragon’s grave fell, thankfully repaired swiftly, but a reminder that our historic building needs constant care. Like any cherished home, unexpected challenges arise. And your continued support helps us meet them with confidence.

“We want the Cathedral to remain a beacon of joy for everyone, of any faith or none. A place where music soars, history lives, and community gathers.

"Every act of generosity helps us protect what’s precious, respond to the unexpected, and plan boldly for the future. Whether you’re drawn to the music that stirs the soul, the stones that hold centuries of history, or the gardens that offer quiet sanctuary your support makes it all possible.

“The simplest way to give is through our website (https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/giving/). You can choose to contribute where it’s needed most, or direct your gift to an area close to your heart.

“However you choose to give, you become part of something enduring, a living legacy that continues to conserve this historic building, inspire, comfort, and connect our community.

“And if you’re thinking about how your values might live on, we invite you to consider leaving a gift in your will. Legacy giving ensures that Peterborough Cathedral continues to inspire and serve for generations to come - an enduring reflection of your love for this place and its people. If you would like to know more, please contact us at [email protected].”