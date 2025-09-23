Peterborough Cathedral to be transformed into magical winter wonderland this Christmas

A magical transformation will occur at Peterborough Cathedral this Christmas – bringing a festive sparkle to the city centre – including guaranteed snow!

From 19th November to 4th December (on selected evenings), visitors will be invited to follow a guiding star of light across Cathedral Square to the great Norman Arch.

Step beneath its ancient stones and into Christmas itself, discovering magical moments at every turn, both outside in the precincts and within the Cathedral’s soaring interior.

A Christmas star will shine in the city centre

Peterborough Cathedral will be turned into a magical Christmas wonderland

Outside the Cathedral, visitors will be able to discover:

A star of light shining from the rooftops of Cathedral Square

A glowing circle of light embracing the Norman Arch

Curtains drawing back for a dramatic reveal, as snow falls gently overhead

The Cathedral’s historic buildings and trees bathed in shifting colours of light

A magnificent sleigh and reindeer on the lawn perfect for treasured photographs

White festoon lights leading the way towards the majestic West Front

Two towering Nutcracker figures greeting visitors at the entrance

Once people get inside the Cathedral, the wonder will continue:

Snow falling softly as you step into the nave

An immersive trail of light and sound, guiding you through sacred spaces

A breathtaking projection on the medieval ceiling, where the star lights the way

Giant papier-mâché reindeer, beautifully decorated by local schools

Over twenty Christmas trees, each lovingly dressed by local community groups

More than a feast for the senses, The Wonder of Christmas is a celebration of light, creativity, and community, while also drawing us back to the story at the heart of the season: the birth of Christ, the light of the world, who brings hope and joy.

“Christmas at the Cathedral is always special"

The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, said: “Christmas at the Cathedral is always special, but this year we are creating something truly unforgettable. The Wonder of Christmas will bring together light, music, creativity and community spirit, while also pointing us back to the birth of Christ, the reason we celebrate this season.”

Alongside the evening light trail, the brand-new Christmas Tree Festival will run during the day until 4th January (entry by suggested donation).

By night, it will form part of the full immersive experience. Both events are generously supported by Peterborough City Council and Peterborough Positive, ensuring that the Cathedral remains at the heart of the city’s festive celebrations.

This week, The Peterborough Telegraph exclusively revealed the Cathedral Square light switch on will be going ahead – despite a council sponsorship plea falling tens of thousands of pounds short.

“It promises to be a wonderful festive experience"

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “We’re delighted to support the Cathedral’s Christmas celebrations. It promises to be a wonderful festive experience in and around the precincts, with plenty for families and visitors of all ages to enjoy. This year Cathedral Square and St John’s Square will come alive with markets, Santa’s grotto, and seasonal illuminations, adding to the city’s Christmas cheer. By working together with the Cathedral and City Council, we hope to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for all.”

Tickets are on sale now for The Wonder of Christmas at Peterborough Cathedral. Step through the arch, follow the star, and be part of an unforgettable festive celebration in the heart of our vibrant city.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-cathedral-events/the-wonder-of-christmas/p-lowxd