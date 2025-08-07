Huge £136,000 grant to save historic Grade I listed building next to Peterborough Cathedral

A historic Grade I listed building in Peterborough will be saved for generations to come thanks to a new £136,000 grant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historic England have announced that Laurel Court, which stands next to Peterborough Cathedral, will be able to have emergency repairs to protect it.

“This is the first step in Laurel Court’s restoration"

The works will investigate severe structural deterioration that has left the building standing empty since April 2024. The urgent intervention will make the building watertight and will address falling masonry that threatens its survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurel Court

A spokesperson for Historic England said: “This is the first step in Laurel Court’s restoration. While these repairs will prevent further decay, comprehensive work is needed to complete the full repair of the building and its sustainable adaptation to a new use. Work is underway to explore options, including the potential for it to house the Cathedral’s Song School.”

The exact history of Laurel Court remains to be discovered but some parts are understood to originate from around 1690, with early 18th century extensions and 19th century additions such as the bay windows.

While it is now mostly vacant or used as storage, the building was used as a school from 1870 and later a choir school.

“This grant is about far more than repairing a building. It’s about backing our heritage in Peterborough"

The £136,653 grant for Laurel Court is part of the latest round of grants from the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund for historic buildings across the country

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “I’m delighted that Laurel Court which stands right in the heart of our city has received this boost to help with the much-needed first steps in its restoration. As one of just six sites in the East of England awarded funding, this announcement shows that Peterborough’s unique history matters.

“This grant is about far more than repairing a building. It’s about backing our heritage in Peterborough and bringing new opportunities to our historic buildings. I can’t wait to support the next stages of its restoration including the potential for it to house the Cathedral’s Song school.”

The Heritage at Risk Capital Fund, led by Historic England and funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, will rescue listed buildings and sites facing dereliction or demolition. Projects range from Victorian market halls to medieval churches, creating new jobs and community spaces.

The one-year fund prioritises heritage sites serving disadvantaged communities and which demonstrate strong local benefits, from job creation to cultural events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the East of England, successful projects, totalling around £2 million, include: the restoration of St George’s Guildhall in King’s Lynn, and the revitalisation of the Art Deco Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth into a thriving community pub.

"We're thrilled to support projects that harness the power of heritage to make a real difference where it's needed most."

Louise Brennan, Director of Regions at Historic England said: "Thanks to the extra funding from the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund, we are able to breathe new life into neglected historic buildings that we haven’t been able to help through our existing grant schemes. This initiative will not only boost economic growth but also create amazing opportunities for people in some of the nation's most disadvantaged areas.

"We're thrilled to support projects that harness the power of heritage to make a real difference where it's needed most."

Heritage Minister, Baroness Twycross said: "Our extraordinary heritage weaves together the stories that define who we are as communities and as a nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delivering on our Plan for Change, through the Heritage at Risk Fund, by breathing new life into treasured places, buildings and monuments across the East of England, helping to increase opportunities and ensuring that future generations have access to our rich heritage."