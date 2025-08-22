Plans put forward to fund £300k replacement of Peterborough Cathedral's 'failing' lighting system
Proposals kick-started by Mr Bristow will be considered by the Combined Authority’s Funding Committee on September 1.
The committee will be recommended to approve £299,432 of UK Shared Prosperity Fund investment to replace the Cathedral’s failing lighting system with a modern, energy-efficient solution.
The outdated lighting is now at risk of failure, threatening safety, accessibility and the ability to use the building flexibly for a growing programme of activities.
The proposed investment would upgrade the Cathedral with modern, energy-efficient lighting, improving accessibility for visitors and worshippers. It would also help the Cathedral expand its offer, strengthening the visitor economy in the heart of Peterborough.
Mr Bristow said: “A healthy, growing city should see its historic and cultural assets grow with it.
“Peterborough Cathedral is not just a treasure of faith and heritage; it’s a driver of our visitor economy, bringing thousands of people into the city centre every month. But like any great venue, it needs investment to thrive.
“When I became Mayor I said we needed to do fewer things, focusing on those that make the most impact and doing them well. Helping secure the Cathedral’s future as a living, vibrant historic and cultural hub is a perfect example.
“I look forward discussing the proposals with the committee.”
Peterborough Cathedral’s Chief Operating Officer Jan Armitage added: “The whole cathedral community is grateful for the support from Paul Bristow to push this project forward, and hope for a successful outcome at the up-coming committee meeting.
Renewed lighting within the cathedral will enable us to continue as a central place of worship, civic events and many other events , all of which help to bring people to the city centre and support it as a thriving, multi-cultural space.
"New lighting will improve safety and accessibility, and allow us all to enjoy the awesome splendour of this beautiful building.”