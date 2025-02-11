Peterborough Cathedral Crisis Appeal: Civic Society latest to make donation to help historic building

Civic Society donates £1,000 to cause

Peterborough Civic Society has become the latest organisation to back the Peterborough Cathedral in Crisis campaign – with a £1,000 donation to the cause.

Launch of the Peterborough Cathedral in Crisis Appeal, when city dignitaries joined together to support the campaign

Now the Civic Society have spoken of the importance of the Cathedral’s campaign, while making their donation.

Vice-chairman Toby Wood said: “As soon as the appeal was announced many of our members contacted us to state that we as a society should contribute to the appeal.

"The Cathedral is the iconic centre of our city and deserves support from businesses, voluntary organisations and individuals. We should all be seen as ‘pulling together’. We hope that in future years, as the economy improves, the Cathedral’s finances will be on a more secure footing.

“From the Society’s point of view it is important that then Cathedral remains easily and freely accessible during the day, not only as a place of worship but also as a haven of solace and historical interest for both visitors and residents alike.”

Now the Cathedral is sharing messages of support from across the country – and further afield – they have had from those who have made donations.

One person said: “I’m not a person of strong faith, but I do recognise an important community asset that the Cathedral is.

"I’ve enjoyed the architecture and peaceful visits a number of times and would like to see it continue its good work.

"You are a landmark on my journey from the north to London – I hope you weather the storm an manage to stay open seven days a week."

Another person, from further afield, said: “I am from Paris and I watched Notre-Dame burn with my own eyes five years ago. I do not wish to see that happen to other medieval treasures.

"Peterborough Cathedral is one of the great medieval buildings of Europe.”

Another person who donated said: “You were there for me at a tough time in my life. I hope lots of people will be there for you at this tough time in yours.”

The donation campaign is still running, and people can support it by visiting https://www.kindlink.com/fundraising/Chapter-of-Peterborough-Cathedral/cathedral-in-crisis