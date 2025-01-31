Leading historians rally to help Peterborough Cathedral during crisis campaign with lecture series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Cathedral is looking to raise £300,000.

Historians from around the world have rallied to support Peterborough Cathedral’s Crisis Campaign through a series of online fundraising lectures.

The Katharine of Aragon Legacy Lectures will be a weekend of engaging online talks by leading historians, organised by Dr. Owen Emmerson.

The event will take place on April 5-6 and has been carefully curated by Dr. Emmerson, in partnership with Tudor history expert Natalie Grueninger, to raise vital funds for Peterborough Cathedral.

The lectures will feature a line-up of leading historians, including: - Professor Tracy Borman - Kate McCaffrey - Dr Nicola Tallis - Dr Johanna Stong - Natalie Grueininger - Gareth Russell - Alfred Hawkins - Dr Peter Stiffell

More will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The lectures will be a mix of live and pre-recorded sessions and will be available to view for 2 weeks post event. Each lecture has been donated to raise money for the fundraising campaign.

As the burial site of Katharine of Aragon, Peterborough Cathedral is a place of immense historical significance. However, it faces financial challenges that threaten its preservation. The funds raised from this event will provide crucial support for the Cathedral’s maintenance and future projects. Dr Emmerson said:

“It is an honour to lend my support to this incredibly worthy cause. Peterborough Cathedral is not only a place of enormous historical significance, but it is a vital hub for its community—a space where lives are celebrated, struggles shared, and hope renewed. I hope that collectively we can keep its doors open for generations to come.”

Tickets are now available on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/historians-supporting-peterborough-cathedral-tickets-1222676521389.