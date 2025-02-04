Peterborough Cathedral Crisis Campaign: Meet the team keeping city's most iconic building open for everyone

Campaign launched to raise £300,000 ensure centuries old building can remain open every day for residents

Peterborough Cathedral has been at the heart of the city centre for hundreds of years, offering residents of all faiths a calm, peaceful place to reflect, as well as being a focal point for celebrations – and those more challenging times throughout the years.

However, last month the iconic building was forced to launch a Crisis Campaign, in a bid to ensure it can stay open seven days a week.

It is hoping to raise £300,000 by the end of March.

Lex Bradley-Stow, a member of the clergy at the Cathedral

The campaign has already raised more than £100,000, and efforts are continuing to try and ensure the full amount is raised.

Many residents have called for The Church of England to provide more funding for cathedral’s like Peterborough’s to ensure they can stay open.

However, the team at The Cathedral are determined to ensure the target is met – and the building remains a welcoming place for all, throughout the year.

“We take pride in keeping the Cathedral and its precincts secure, tidy, and accessible to all who are welcomed within its walls."

Members of the Verger team at Peterborough Cathedral

Val Rickson, Visitor Experience Manager, said: “I have always loved this beautiful building since visiting as a child, never thinking that one day I would be working here. I started to volunteer in 2021 and found the whole experience so

uplifting that I applied for a role here. I now could not imagine working anywhere else. Not only do I work with a wonderful team of Staff and Volunteers, who all give of their best, but I meet some amazing visitors who never fail to be impressed as they enter the Cathedral.”

Growing Faith Chaplain Lex Bradley-Stow said: “The clergy at Peterborough Cathedral play a vital role in all aspects of Cathedral life. From leading services to offering support and encouragement, they are always present, providing spiritual guidance and care to everyone who walks through our doors. Their dedication to both the Cathedral, the people who visit and those who work here ensures that this sacred space remains a source of comfort, inspiration, and strength.

"I have the massive privilege of spending my time working with children, young people and their families. It also means I’m often found at my desk colouring in and making weird resources while everyone else is busy on their laptops! Working at the cathedral is really important to me, I’ve not been here long, but being part of a cathedral that prioritises children and their faith is wonderful!”

Val Rickson

Verger Ben Campey added: “For us, the Cathedral is not only a historic monument and a place of worship, but also the place we come to every day, whether it’s a cold, dark evening or a blistering hot afternoon. We are constantly close to this ancient building. As its custodians, we take pride in keeping the Cathedral and its precincts secure, tidy, and accessible to all who are welcomed within its walls.”

To donate to the Cathedral’s Crisis Campaign, or for more information, visit https://www.kindlink.com/fundraising/Chapter-of-Peterborough-Cathedral/cathedral-in-crisis or https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/