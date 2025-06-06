MP secures Government commitment to discuss future of Deepings Leisure Centre

Leisure centre closed permanently four years ago

A new bid has been made to secure Government support for a campaign to reopen the Deepings Leisure Centre.

The South Holland and the Deepings MP Sir John Hayes has secured a commitment from a sports minister to a meeting to discuss a future for the centre which closed four years ago.

Speaking in a House of Commons debate on Thursday (June 5),Sir John Hayes secured a commitment from the Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth to meet with him and a group from the Deepings to try and find a way forward for the Deepings Leisure Centre.

South Holland and the Deepings MP Sir John Hayes, inset, is battling for the future of Deepings Leisure Centre

It is part of Sir John’s long running campaign, alongside the Deepings Leisure Centre Community Group, to renovate and re-open the Leisure Centre in Deeping St James which closed in 2021.

Sir John Hayes told MPs about the importance of public pools being open so that young people can learn to swim, given rising number of deaths in recent years from drowning.

He said: “A report last year by the Royal Life Saving Society found that the number of child drownings in England had doubled over a four-year period.

"That was 125 lives lost.

"Two years ago, The Guardian reported that England had lost almost 400 swimming pools since 2010, including local authority and community-owned pools, privately owned leisure facilities, school and sports club pools, and the Deepings leisure centre, which previously hosted the renowned Deepings swimming club.

“My question to the Minister is straightforward.

"How can I obtain funding, in tune with the previous Government’s swimming pool support fund, to help that much-loved community facility to reopen, and so make swimming available to children and adults in the community?”

Speaking for the Government, Stephanie Peacock, the Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth, agreed to meet with Sir John to discuss Deepings Leisure Centre.

Afterwards, Sir John said: “I have followed up with Stephanie Peacock to organise a meeting with her along with a group from the Deepings, as we simply must do all we can to get the Leisure Centre back open.”