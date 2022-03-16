More than 500 vacancies up for grabs at Peterborough Jobs Fair

A range of leading companies are taking part in the Peterborough Jobs Show, which takes place on Friday.

The free to attend event is being held at the Weston Homes Stadium, in London Road, from 10am to 1pm.

About 40 exhibitors are set to attend the event with just some of the names including Aegon UK, holiday giant Hays Travel, food manufacturer Bakkavor, medical devices supplier Coloplast, innovative engineers E-Leather, fast foood retailer Greggs, and car dealership BIG Motoring World Group as well as Cambridgeshire Constabulary plus many more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Heppinstall, commercial director of event organisers the Norwich-based Job Fairs Ltd, said: “The aim of the event is to get jobseekers back into work.

“More than 500 jobs are being showcased at the Peterborough Jobs Fair

“And it is free to attend for those looking to gain employment and suitable for any ages.”

“Here at Job Fairs, we strive to reach as many cities and towns across the UK as possible.

E Leather will be represented at the Peterborough Jobs Fair. EMN-220225-162121009

“Peterborough is no exception, with no less than three Job Fairs hosted by us each year.”

The Jobs Fair is taking place as employers face a tough battle to recruit enough staff to fill all their vacancies with some opting to device new benefits to attract potential employers.

Food manufacturer Bakkavor, which is seeking to fill 300 vacancies at its Bourne site, is offering a free bus service to get staff to and from work.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “There is a lot of competition between companies to find staff and employers are having to be a bit more creative.”