Up to 100 jobs created at a range of employers in Peterborough

The employment boost comes as many employers struggle to fill their vacancies and are left looking for new ways to attract the staff they need.

Bosses at Bakkavor, a leading provider of fresh prepared food, is creating more than 30 jobs at its Bourne factory.

The company is expecting that many of its recruits will be from the Peterborough area and is looking to organise a free bus to bring its staff to and from work.

Apprentices at Bakkavor.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “While these positions are not in Peterborough, the company is piloting a free bus service from Peterborough which our clients will be able to utilise.

“There is a lot of competition between companies to find staff and employers are having to be a bit more creative.”

In addition, recruitment agency Adecco is seeking 30 plus staff for a range of roles including customer service specialist, recruitment consultants, FLT Operators and customer service representatives in Peterborough.

Farsight Security, which has a centre at Leofric Square, in Vicarage Farm Road, has more than 10 jobs for CCTV operatives.

Malc Firth Landscapes, in Farcet, is recruiting for more than four grounds maintenance and team leader staff for work at schools and housing associations.

And the Handmade Burger Company is starting to recruit for up to 30 people for management positions, front of house and kitchen roles for its new facility in Peterborough that is due to open in the spring.

The vacancies will help spur the move to greater employment in Peterborough as companies bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The most recent unemployment figures show the number of unemployed people in Peterborough fell by 20 per cent between November in 2021 and last November.