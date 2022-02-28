Innovative ELeather to create jobs with £70 million expansion in Peterborough

ELeather is seeking to recruit 20 operators, process engineers, multi-skilled engineers with some working in the company’s newly completed premises at Peterborough Gateway and others at its existing base in Sturrock Way, Bretton.

And in a bid to attract the right candidates, ELeather is hosting an open day at its new Alwalton site at unit one, Forli Strada, on Saturday between 10am and 3pm.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The open day is about the immediate need to fulfil around 20 vacancies but we have a two year recruitment plan that goes much further beyond that in all functions and areas of the business.

The company currently has 145 plus employees.

The spokesperson added: “We raised £70 million funding for the new state-of-the-art facility, that we named the Bevan Centre after our inventor and founder Chris Bevan.

“We are looking to grow the business significantly over the next 10 years and aim to enter new markets, expanding further into geographical regions and building out our offering a wider portfolio of innovative material technologies.

“With sustainability being in our DNA and the world now recognising there is an immediate need to make a change to tackle the climate crisis, we are perfectly positioned to succeed.

“We have proven ourselves through 10 years of delivering sustainable, high-performance materials to the transport markets and now are able to transfer that expertise and know-how at real scale to other high-growth markets.”

1. New ELeather The reception at the new ELeather premises at Alwalton Hill. EMN-220225-162218009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. New ELeather The ELeather premises at Alwalton Hill. EMN-220225-162132009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. New ELeather ELeather premises at Alwalton Hill. EMN-220225-162047009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. New ELeather ELeather at Alwalton Hill. EMN-220225-162035009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales