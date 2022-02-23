300 jobs to be created by food maker Bakkavor in Bourne

Bakkavor Salads, which already has 1,200 employees, is looking to take on new staff for its food production team.

The new roles recruits offer various opportunities to progress and develop skills with Bakkavor Salads, which supplies prepared fruit, stir fry, noodles and dressed salads.

The full-time and part-time roles cover day and night shifts and joiners can expect a range of staff benefits including pension, life assurance, staff shop, free hot drinks, flexible benefits package, free bus from Peterborough and free parking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bakkavor Bourne Salads.

Bourne Salads is part of Bakkavor Group and which recently announced a nationwide strategy to implement a pay increase for the majority of its 14,000 factory-based colleagues.

A discretionary pay increase over and above the business’s normal annual pay award was a thank you to its colleagues for their role in helping to maintain food supply throughout the pandemic and represents a multi-million pound investment in its people.

Jonathan Zair, general manager for operations at Bakkavor Salads Bourne, said: “This is an exciting time for our Bourne site as we continue to develop and grow our business and we’d love people to join to be part of this success.

“If you are looking for a career change and to work in a diverse team of people, where your personal development is core to our business values, please do get it in touch and find out more about the roles available.

“We are proud of how we work together to make fantastic products as well as our community commitment.”

Anyone interested in applying for a job at Bakkavor should visit www.bakkavor.com/careers or contact 0345 2661843.