Unemployment in Peterborough falls by 20 per cent across the pandemic

Job Centre Plus. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) SUS-200204-154906001

During the 12 months from last November, the number of unemployed people in Peterborough fell by nearly 2,000.

Figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) show the city’s jobless total in November 2020 stood at 9,368 people.

Since then that figure has dropped by 1,873 to 7,495 claimants last November - the latest date for which the DWP has figures.

The new statistics also show the number of people claiming Universal Credit, which includes non-employment related benefits rose by 0.6 per cent last month to 26,558 people - up 163 on the previous month.

The fall in jobless figures comes as many employers struggle to find enough people to fill vacancies.

In a bid to boost recruitment the DWP is hosting a series of recruitment fairs over the next few months.

These include an Apprenticeship Open Day on February 10 from 11am to 1pm at its offices in Northminster, Peterborough. It will be attended by representatives of apprenticeship providers and companies such as Perkins Engines, Anglian Water, NHS and Cross Keys Homes.

A Jobs Fair for the care sector will be held on March 17 to highlight the range of care roles on offer.

And an Employer Jobs Fair will take place on April 7 with 15 employers.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “As we begin the new year, our Jobcentres are open for business, to give people the skills and confidence they need to seize new and better paid jobs in 2022.

“And increases in the National Living Wage and changes to Universal Credit means everyone has the support they need to move forward and be ready to grab the record number of vacancies out there.”