Menswear retailer Cavani creates jobs as it opens in Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade

Fashion retailer Cavani

The new Cavani outlet, which specialises in expertly crafted Italian style suits, is the third of its kind in the UK.

The retailer is a new venture for Maysons Clothing, which is located two doors away in Westgate Arcade, in the Queensgate shopping centre.

The new outlet will create three jobs and will be a welcome addition to the Queensgate centre which is also welcoming new arrivals Cards Direct and health food retailer Holland Barrett.

A Cavani spokesperson said: “House of Cavani is very pleased to be in partnership with Maysons, and feel the new Cavani store is in a perfect location due to the boutique feel of Westgate Arcade.”

“We offer sophisticated tailoring for the modern man, customers can browse and shop a stylish range of suits, blazers, shirts, shoes, accessories, alongside a casual-wear collection which includes coats, jeans and polo shirts.

“Private bookings are available to customers who wish to visit for a suit fitting, or for grooms, groomsmen and wedding guests who are looking to take advantage of Cavani’s fantastic in-store wedding service.

Maysons, which has been operating at Queensgate for nine years and recently underwent a refurbishment, is home to designer clothing from leading brands, such as Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker and Paul Smith.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re thrilled to see another menswear fashion brand arrive at Queensgate.

“Maysons is a firm favourite here at the centre, so the opening of their new store, Cavani, is fantastic news for our customers looking to update their wardrobes or find the perfect suit for an upcoming event.”