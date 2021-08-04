Retailer Cards Direct to create 10 jobs as it opens in Peterborough’s Queensgate centre

The logo of Cards Direct, which is about to open a store in the Queensgate shopping centre.

Cards Direct, which sells greetings cards at discount prices, has confirmed it will be opening its 39th UK store in the centre later this month.

The independent retailer specialises in high quality greeting cards, gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware.

The retailer is currently fitting out its unit, which is located on the upper Mall next to Swarovski.

The news comes as health food retailer Holland and Barrett prepares to open a new store in the Queensgate.

A Cards Direct spokesman said: “With a business ethos centred around ‘Making People Smile’, Cards Direct prides itself on offering outstanding customer service, quality products and above all, value for money.

“Cards direct caters for all parties and celebrations including birthdays, celebrations, anniversaries, religious festivals and for those ‘just thinking of you’ moments.”

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Cards Direct to the centre and wish the team all the very best in their venture at Queensgate.

“With many businesses back open and a progressive return to normality, we’re starting to see increasing interest in new retailers committing to the centre.

“Cards Direct will be a welcome addition to the centre and give our visitors more quality choice for everyday essentials and luxuries.”

The announcement is a boost to the Queensgate centre coming hot on the heels of new of the closure of the Disney Store as well as the departures of department chain John Lewis and fashion specialists Next.