Retailer Holland & Barrett creates jobs as it opens in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre

The official opening of the new Holland & Barrett store.

The new 1,389 sq ft outlet, which has created three new jobs, is a relocation from the retailer’s previous premises in Long Causeway.

The current three staff working at the Long Causeway store will transfer to the new outlet and will bring the total number of employees to six.

The new store will feature Holland & Barrett’s range of health and wellness products and services, including more than 2,000 new lines across beauty, vitamins, minerals and supplements and sports nutrition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interior of the new Holland & Barrett store.

Store manager Jo Joyce, who has been with Holland & Barrett since 2018, said: “We’re so thrilled to be opening the doors of our new store in Peterborough.

“It’s a much-needed boost for the city centre and my colleagues and I can’t wait to start welcoming customers and showing them some of the fabulous products we have in store.

“As a team we are incredibly proud of the new store.

“It offers our customers a wider range of supplements, clean and conscious beauty and sports nutrition.

“We have a team of trained experts who will be on hand to advise the local community on their

needs and to recommend products that will be right for them.”

Customers will have access to Holland & Barrett colleagues in-store and all existing staff are

trained to be ‘Qualified to Advise’, and have the equivalent of an A level in nutrition.

The three new members of staff are working towards this qualification.

A spokesperson said: “The Peterborough store features a dedicated Click & Collect area for those who have placed orders on the H&B website.

“Sustainability is at the heart of the new store, which has been refitted using 100 per cent recyclable materials.

“The lighting has also been redesigned to be more efficient, reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions.”

The opening of the new store comes after discount card retailer announced it is to create 10 jobs at its new store in the Queensgate centre.