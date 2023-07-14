A Peterborough pub landlord is urging supporters to attend a planning meeting to help stop a major development he fears could harm his business.

The call comes from Graham Finding, the landlord of the late night music venue, the Ostrich Inn, in North Street, who fears noise complaints from future residents of the 125 apartments planned for the £22 million redevelopment of the former Beales store in Westgate just 40 yards away could spell the end for the hostelry.

He has made his appeal in a Facebook post in which he urges people to attend the meeting of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (July 18) when councillors will be recommended by officers to approve the development.

Images of how the £22 million development will appear, from top clockwise, the view down Westgate, North Street view from Westgate, West courtyard and an aerial view across Westgate.

Mr Finding has previously criticised noise assessments of his 186-year-old pub which categorised as ‘low’ the volume of the music coming from the establishment.

He fears that if the full noise reduction materials are not used in the flats, it might eventually prompt a flood of complaints from residents about noise from the pub which could possibly spell the closure of the venue.

In his Facebook post, Mr Finding states that the developer has incorporated ‘the minimum noise protection measures’ in the apartments.

He states: “We are very worried about the effect this will have on our business.

The Ostrich Inn in North Street, Peterborough and which is thought to be the city's oldest pub.

“It can be a battle to keep an independent traditional wet-led pub like The Ostrich open. Hundreds have closed in the last 12 months and thousands over the last decade. Music is very very important to our business.

He goes on: “We have no existing noise complaints, but are extremely fearful of what 125 new flats (250 plus residents) in such close proximity is going to mean to us.

“We know it is a lot to ask but if anyone is able to support us at the meeting either with your presence, or if you feel inclined by arranging to speak on our behalf, then that would be really brilliant of you.”

But Jack Bispham, joint head of property at Panther Securities, which is behind the project, said the company had worked with Mr Finding to ease his concerns and had carried out three separate noise assessments.

He said: “When the results of the third survey have been measured against all known metrics and planning policy, they have come well within acceptable levels especially when taking into account the mitigation proposed in the closest residential units.

“We have no doubt that an influx of new residents to the area will not only be good for the city but no doubt bring a whole new set of customers to The Ostrich Inn.”

Mr Bispham added: “An investment of some £22 million into Peterborough to regenerate and revitalise a vacant site will not only create jobs but sustain local business and generate significant rates for the council.

