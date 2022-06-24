Plans have been unveiled to breathe new life into an historic area of Peterborough city centre.

The proposed transformation of Westgate involves the enhancement of the locally-listed Beales department store plus the creation of retail units and 125 apartments.

The plans, drawn up by Panther (VAT) Properties, have just been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aerial view of the proposed Westgate development in Peterborough.

It comes five months after architects, Ash Sakula, released its initial images to gauge public reaction to the scheme.

The plans propose the living accommodation should be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

There will also be about 503 square metres of office space with about 344 square metres devoted to retail, café and restaurant uses.

There will also be new-look public open spaces and some changes to access arrangements.

Aerial view through the alley in Westgate.

It also envisages that the 15 people currently employed in the area will rise to 21.

The application site is in the Peterborough City Centre Conservation Area and contains a mix of 19th century and 20th century buildings.

A design statement drawn up on behalf Panther Securities, the owners of the Beales Department Store site, states that Westgate House will be retained and enhanced.

However, the remaining buildings in Westgate and North Street will be demolished and rebuilt.

Other features of the plans include creating 45 flats on the ground and upper floors of an existing Victorian building with the remainder of the ground floor used for retail, food and drink outlets, workspaces and cycle and bin stores.

An existing warehouse, behind the Victorian building, will be partially retained and converted into a complex of 12 flats.

The Westgate side will contain 21 flats on upper levels, with shops and cafes on the ground floor.

The North Street side will feature 16 stacked duplexes with the lower units having gardens while the upper units will have large roof terraces.

One nearby resident commented: “It will turn what is currently a dingy and unattractive area into a vibrant and exciting space to be.