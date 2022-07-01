The landlord of an award-winning late-night live music pub in Peterborough has criticised a noise test’s ‘low level’ result for the hostelry.

Graham Finding, owner of the 185-year-old Ostrich Inn, in North Street, has been left fearing for the venue’s future following the test, which has been carried out as part of plans to build 125 apartments in Westgate - just 40 metres away.

He says the noise impact assessment was carried out on the wrong days and wrong times and did not convey the true impact the pub, which possesses a 2am licence, was likely to have on future residents.

From left, Sue Minto, landlady, Alan Edwards, manager, Graham Finding, landlord, David Reeve-Shillito, manager and Dickie Bird, Branch Secretary Peterborough CAMRA at the presentation of the CAMRA Best City Pub award.

He worries the test could lead to difficulties in the future and even, in the worst case, mean ‘last orders’ for what is thought to be the city’s oldest pub.

He said: “I am not opposed to the development. It will be great if the new residents use the pub.

“But I fear this is storing up problems for the future.

“Residents need to know what is here and the planners and the developers need to know so they can ensure that proper measures to counter any noise are installed in the flats.

The award wining live music Ostrich Inn, Peterborough, which has been given a 'low' noise impact rating in a survey for a nearby residential development.

“I am also worried about the possible impact on the pub as a result of complaints.”

Mr Finding, who has owned the pub for 15 years, said: “This is an old fashioned drinking pub.

“We have documents tracing the performance of live music here going back 75 years.

“Often our bands play on ‘til 1am - they always play to midnight or 12.30am.

This image shows how part of the proposed Westgate development will appear once completed.

“To have to stop performing at 11pm would be impossible for us - that is just not what we are about.

He added: “We provide opportunities for new bands and, unlike many other venues, let them play their own music.

“We have bands playing four nights a week. During one festival we had 16 bands playing over a weekend.

“But the test was carried out in an evening in the run-up to Easter, when we had a duo performing. It wasn’t very loud.”

Now Mr Finding says he will be writing a letter of objection to the council about the noise impact assessment’s findings.

He said: “I did send my objections during an initial consultation on the development but I didn’t get a reply.”

The noise impact assessment was submitted to Peterborough City Council as part of the Beales Department Store development by owners Panther (VAT) Properties.

The impact report concludes: “Consideration has been given to noise from the nearby Ostrich Inn on North Street and levels have been measured during a period when live music was being performed.

“It has been demonstrated that music noise levels at the nearest façade (monitoring point) were low.

It adds: “There are no windows to any habitable rooms on the facade of the closest apartments facing The Ostrich.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed residential part of this development, is acceptable with regards to noise levels from The Ostrich and that music noise within habitable rooms would be inaudible and below the Lowest Observed Adverse Effect.”