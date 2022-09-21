Pollution officers have called for more noise tests to be carried at a late night music venue in Peterborough, which is close to a planned flats development.

An initial noise impact assessment found levels at The Ostrich Inn, in North Street, were ‘low’ and would not adversely impact plans to build apartments at the former Beales store in Westgate.

But Graham Finding, landlord of the 185 year old pub, was left incredulous by the results carried out for the development site owners, Panther (VAT) Properties, and said it was not fair on the people who would live in the proposed 125 apartments to be just 40 metres away.

Now his complaint has been backed by pollution and environment officials at Peterborough City Council who have urged that the plans should not be considered until new noise tests have been carried out.

In a statement to planning officers, Dorothy Poulter, the council’s senior environment and pollution officer, states: “The noise monitoring associated with bands at The Ostrich in the current noise report dated 24 May 2022 is not representative of the typical worse case music noise associated with The Ostrich, and therefore is not considered a sufficient assessment of the music noise climate.

She adds: “Further noise monitoring and assessment is required, and the premises operator is likely to be best placed to advise which weekend has a representative music selection to monitor.”

Mr Finding said: “I’m optimistic this is now going in the right direction. It doesn’t look as if planning permission will be granted for the development unless a new noise assessment is carried first.”

He had claimed the initial noise impact assessment was carried out on the wrong days and wrong times and did not convey the true impact the pub, which possesses a 2am licence, was likely to have on future residents.

He feared the tests could lead to difficulties in the future and even, in the worst case, mean ‘last orders’ for the pub.