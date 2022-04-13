New figures show the number of people out of work in Peterborough is currently 6,748 - down from 9,946 a year ago - a fall of 32 per cent.

Included in that number were 1,057 18-to-24 year-olds - a drop of 43 per cent on a year ago when 1,839 people in that age range were unemployed.

The statistics have been released by the Deparment of Work and Pensions (DWP) and also show that six months ago, there were 7,495 jobless people in Peterborough with 1,227 18-24-year-olds among them.

Across the East of England the number of people unemployed is at 102,000 - down 21,000 on the year.

The unemployment rate is at 3.2 per cent, lower than the UK average of 3.8 per cent and down 0.7 per cent on the year.

The fall comes as companies struggle to recruit enough people to fill all the vacancies.

Nationally, vacancies are at a record high of 1.29 million between January and March - a rise

of 492,400 roles compared with the pre-pandemic first three months of 2020.

And the DWP is to host jobs fairs in Peterborough over the next two months to help companies with their recruitment.

The first will take place on April 21 and is targeting the hospitality and leisure industry.

About 10 employers have been lined up to attend the event in Northminster.

They include Wildwood, Pizza Hut, Holiday Inn and Peterborough Limited.

The second will be the Disability Confident Jobs Fair on May 19 at Northminster House Job Centre when employers will discuss employment opportunities for all job seekers.

Julia Nix, DWP district manager for East Anglia, said: “With record levels of vacancies it’s our top priority to work with employers and jobseekers to match the right job with the right person.

“We’re continuing to invite businesses, especially in the key industries into our jobcentre, and by organising regular jobs fairs, a growing number of jobseekers have been offered jobs on the spot.

“More people are getting into work faster, Importantly, our Way to Work campaign has given us all the impetus to support more people into the high level of vacancies.”