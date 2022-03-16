The move comes as concerns grow that many care homes and care-at-home providers are struggling to fill vacancies for care workers.

Now the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has teamed up with City College Peterborough to run training courses through a Health and Care Sector Work Academy - free of charge to the care providers - for new staff.

There are currently hundreds of care worker vacancies across the city and the DWP is hoping the provision of easily accessible training will attract more recruits.

Julia Nix, DWP district manager, said: “We have 15 employers that are part of the Health and Care Sector Work Academy run by City College.

“It’s a national DWP pilot which Peterborough Jobcentre are leading on. We’re looking at how the care industry can be supported and how we can best train people recruited into the sector.

“If successful the scheme will be copied nationally - it is so important that the country has enough properly trained people to look after its elderly population.”

In addition, the DWP is hosting a jobs fair at its Northminster offices on Thursday to help care agencies sign up new recruits.

Ms Nix said: “The employers are committed to attending this sector led Jobs Fair that is aimed at highlighting the broad range and abundance of care roles on offer and to promote training opportunities.”

The Jobs Fair will be held jointly with Cross Keys Homes.

Employers expected to attend include Cross Keys Care, Sue Ryder, PCVS, Next Steps Community Care, Country Court Care.