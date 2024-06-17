Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nick Dean will be awarded King’s Policing Medal

Cambridgeshire’s top cop has spoken of his pride after being named in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Chief Constable, Nick Dean, will be awarded a King’s Policing Medal (KPM).

The King's Policing Medal is awarded to members of the police service for distinguished service.

Chief Constable Nick Dean dedicated the award to all those who had supported him during his 32 year career. He said: “I am delighted to have been nominated and to receive the King's Police Medal.

“Although this recognises my policing service of nearly 32 years, it is testament to all those people who have supported me throughout my career.

“It is really humbling to be recognised in such a prestigious way and I continue to be very proud of being part of the policing family here in Cambridgeshire.”

Nick joined Norfolk Constabulary in September 1992, where he gained experience first in uniformed roles such as patrol and custody, before periods in the control room, corporate support and neighbourhood policing.

In 2004 Nick returned to the west of the county to take up a position as District Superintendent for Kings Lynn and Breckland. He remained there after a force restructure until he was transferred to Norwich as the District Commander. Prior to being promoted to Assistant Chief Constable, Nick was head of CID and then Chief Superintendent for the county’s local policing structure.

He was appointed Temporary Assistant Chief Constable within Norfolk in June 2013 and was made substantive ACC in May 2016; he became temporary Deputy Chief Constable in October 2016. Nick was substantively promoted to DCC in February 2017.

He was appointed as the Chief Constable at Cambridgeshire Constabulary in September 2018.

In his role as Chief, Nick is the national lead for charging under the Criminal Justice Coordination Committee and forensics under the Crime Coordination Committee.