Hazel and David Burgess have been recognised for Services to Junior Association Football in Peterborough.

Two-long serving volunteers have been awarded the Order of the British Empire Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours List for Services to Junior Association Football in Peterborough.

David (77) and Hazel (83)- who have been married for the last 54 years- Burgess have a combined total of over 70 years of service to local football in the city and currently serve as Chairman and General Secretary of the Peterborough and District Junior Alliance League respectively.

David has spent the last 40 years involved in the league, first starting out as Crowland Juniors manager- the team his son Martyn played for- before going onto hold roles as referees secretary, fixture secretary before becoming chairman of the league 17 years ago.

David and Hazel Burgess.

Hazel has also spent the last 30 years in the game.

The league was founded in 1981 by President Tony Nash with just 18 teams, three years later David came on board and the league has since grown to include 500 teams across 21 divisions; ranging from under 7s up to under 14s.

The pair are supported by a 12-strong committee as well as a number of other treasuries and secretaries.

David said: “I’m very proud and honoured.

“We’ve got two computers in the house, I’ve got one and Hazel is on the other and between us we do all the fixtures, emails and all that goes along with it, it’s a busy job!

"It’s changed so much, it used to be all paper team sheets, postal indexes but everything is on email now, although it’s easier for the teams and clubs, it makes our life harder to co-ordinate everything to make it run smoothly!

“We like doing it though and we’re happy to see the kids enjoying their football.

"We’re looking forward to having a get together with family and friends and sharing a glass of wine.”