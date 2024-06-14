Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘It’s still my signature at the bank’

There is a royal award for a 92-year-old business woman and founder of a Peterborough skin care products company in today’s (June 14) King’s Birthday Honours List.

Evelyn Taylor, the founder of Eve Taylor (London), which has its head office and factory at the Mallard Business Centre, in Bretton, has been awarded a Dame Commander of the British Empire for her services to business.

It follows her Order of the British Empire honour that she received for services to aromatherapy and the skin care profession in 2008.

Eve Taylor, founder of Peterborough-based skin care products maker Eve Taylor (London). And, left, Eve with her OBE honour in 2008

Speaking from her home in Werrington, Eve, who still gets into the office at 7.30am each weekday, said she was ‘thrilled’ to be honoured by King Charles.

She said: “I am so thrilled I can’t stop shaking. I’m overwhelmed.

“But it is thanks to all my staff. I still have staff who have been with me for 25 or 26 years.

"My staff are the people who have got me to where I am today.

“And I am going to make sure they get an award from me.”

Eve said: “I’m still working because I just love what I do – it motivates me to get up in the morning and go to the office.

"I am still involved with blending and oils. I’ve still got a nose that can smell out a blend that is good or not’”

Eve, who has five sons, three of whom are involved in the business, said: “I am still chairman of the company.

"I still control the bank. It is still my signature at the bank and on the accounts.”

Eve Taylor (London) was founded in south east London in 1963 and moved its entire UK and international operations to a single site in Peterborough in 1991.

Eve said: “We moved for economic reasons. The land was cheaper in Peterborough. We first moved to Papyrus Road, Werrington, before moving to Bretton. We also have our own training centre here.”

Eve, who still regularly does Tai Chi, began her career as a beauty therapist and was intrigued by aromatherapy and began developing her own range of pre-blended aromatherapy oils along with specific treatment methods and techniques.