Cambridgeshire Chief Constable, Nick Dean, will now no longer retire this year, and has extended his contract with the force.

Mr Dean, who has been Chief Constable since 2018, said in April he was planning on retiring in September this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But today he has confirmed he will now no longer step down, saying he was still ‘passionate about policing.’

Chief Constable Nick Dean

Mr Dean said: “Announcing my retirement was the hardest decision I have taken and over the past few weeks I have reflected on that decision and realised that now is not the right time for me.

“I love my role; it is an absolute privilege to serve the people of Cambridgeshire and I remain incredibly passionate about policing.

“I therefore formally approached the Police and Crime Commissioner for an extension to my contract which I am grateful that he has accepted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dean first joined Norfolk Constabulary in September 1992, where he progressed through each rank up to Chief Superintendent, serving in uniform and crime investigation roles.

Prior to being promoted to Assistant Chief Constable, he was head of CID and then Chief Superintendent for the county’s local policing structure.

He was appointed Temporary Assistant Chief Constable in Norfolk in June 2013 and was made substantive ACC in May 2016; he became temporary Deputy Chief Constable in October 2016.