The funeral procession passed by Kyran's school, William Law CE Primary School.

The mum of Kyran Reading said the support she recieved at her son's funeral gave her more strength to get through the day.

The funeral of the 10-year-old Gunthorpe Harriers player was held on Saturday (April 9) after he passed away suddenly last month.

A crowdfunding page was set up after his death, which raised £19,000 to support Kyran's mum, Nikisha Farrell, and her two son’s Jayden, 9, and Jaxon, 6.

Kyran Reading's funeral was held on Saturday, after he passed away on 7 March.

The money raised helped the family to pay for Kyran's funeral and allowed them to move home in the wake of the tragedy.

Kyran's mum Nikisha said: "As hard as it was for me to get in the car that morning when it arrived at my mum's house, seeing all the people as we approached Twelvetree Avenue really touched my heart.

"Seeing neighbours, old teachers, the mums I walk past daily on the school run - it gave me more strength to get through that day. I will forever be thankful."

The funeral procession passed by the Twelvetree Avenue entrance to William Law CE Primary School - which allowed people the opportunity to say their goodbyes to Kyran - before the hearse continued to Peterborough Crematorium, in Bretton.

The hearse displayed floral tributes for Kyran.

The procession then left the crematorium in a horse-drawn carriage.

Darren Epton-Smith, headteacher of William Law CE Primary School, also paid tribute to Kyran ahead Saturday.

“Kyran was a very popular and loved member of our school community," he said.

“Over the years we watched him grow into a very caring, kind and thoughtful boy who had an exciting future ahead of him. Kyran had a love of sports but particularly football.

The procession gave people the opportunity to say goodbye to Kyran.

“He will be sorely missed by us all, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."