Peterborough mum pays tribute to son (10) who passed away suddenly as over £15,000 raised in his name

On Monday (March 7), Kyran-Thomas Reading passed away suddenly aged just ten.

He attended William Law CE Primary School, in Werrington, and was a keen footballer, who played for his local side Gunthorpe Harriers Under 11s. Just last week, he scored two goals for the side and was named player of the match. The club have described him as a “massive part of the team.”

Kyran’s mum Nikisha has paid tribute to him as the “kindest kid, who always had people laughing.”

She said: “He was really into his football and dreamed of becoming a professional. If he was talking to me, he said he wanted to play for Arsenal but if he was talking to his dad, he would say Liverpool. He was very athletic and did all sports.

“We can’t believe it. He was the kindest kid and always had people laughing. He was mischievous and cheeky but always so polite with it.”

The community has rallied to support Kyran’s family, which also includes his younger brothers Jayden (9) and Jaxon (6). Kyran and Jayden were particularly close given that less than a year separated them.

In order to raise money to support the family and to help with the funeral costs, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

The page has been inundated with donations and despite having only been set up on Wednesday (March 9), it has already surpassed £15,700 in donations.

Donations have poured in from family, friends, fellow youth football clubs as well as people who did not even know Kyran. Peterborough United manager Grant McCann is among those that have donated, pledging £200.

Nikisha added: “All of the support has been very warming. We have even received support from people we don’t know and it is all really helping.”