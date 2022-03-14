Kyran Reading memorial: Peterborough community gathers as football club pay tribute to boy (10) who died suddenly

Kyran-Thomas Reading (10) passed away suddenly on Monday (March 7).

In the wake of the tragedy, members of the community rallied and have raised over £18,000 to support his family, which includes his mum Nikisha and his younger brothers Jayden (9) and Jaxon (6).

Kyran has been described by his mum as “the kindest kid and always had people laughing.”

Kyran was a keen footballer and played for Gunthorpe Harriers Under 11s, who play their home matches as Campbell Drive in Gunthorpe.

On Sunday (March 13), the first match since his passing, over 100 people gathered at the playing fields to pay tribute to Kyran.

A minute’s silence was held before all of the matches and Kyran’s teammates carried onto the field a large blue heart with “Kryan” written inside and released balloons before kick-off.

In a statement, Gunthorpe Harriers said: “Everyone involved with Gunthorpe Harriers is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our U11’s player Kyran Reading.

“Kyran was a massive part of his team and it was just last weekend that he scored 2 goals and was awarded player of the match.

“Our thoughts are with Kyran’s family and friends at this time.”

The link to donate to the fundraiser in support of Kyran’s family is still active and can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/a-perfect-send-off-for-kyran.

RELATED:

1. Gunthorpe Harriers Under 14s hold a minute's silence for Kyran Reading. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Kyran Reading tribute at Gunthorpe Harriers match at Campbell Drive. EMN-220313-111626009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. The Under 11's team take part in a minutes silence before the game. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Balloons were also released in memory of Kyran. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales