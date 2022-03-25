Over £18,500 has been raised to support the family of Kyran Reading, 10, who suddenly passed away on 7 March.

The mum of Kyran Reading has paid thanks to the community after generous donations have covered the cost of her son’s funeral - and will help to rehome the family.

In total, £18,879 has been raised since the 10-year-old passed away on 7 March - and will partly pay towards a funeral procession with a horse-drawn carriage.

The other funds will pay for Nikisha Farrell and her two son’s Jayden, 9, and Jaxon, 6 to move house in the wake of the tragedy.

Kyran's former football team, Gunthorpe Harriers under 11s, and over 100 people, gathered to pay tribute to him on 13 March.

“I’m forever grateful,” Nikisha said. “I didn’t expect so many people who I don’t know to donate - it’s helped a lot.

“I would have really struggled to pay for everything as I didn’t realise how expensive some of the things are.

“The casket itself was £2,000. We just wouldn't have been able to afford it.”

Kyran was a keen footballer and played for Gunthorpe Harriers under 11s team - who play their home matches at Campbell Drive.

On 13 March, the first match since Kyran’s death, over 100 people gathered to pay tribute to him.

A minute’s silence was held before all of the matches started - and Kyran’s teammates carried a large blue heart, with 'Kryan' written inside it, onto the field and released balloons before kick-off.

“It was beautiful,” she added. “It was a very emotional and hard day but it showed how much he was loved.

“Everyone from football was there, as well as his teachers and classmates. It was very touching.”

Kyran’s funeral will be held at Peterborough Crematorium, in Bretton, on 9 April, between 11am and 12.30pm.

His send off will begin at William Law CE Primary School, where Kyran was a pupil, and a horse-drawn carriage will pass by the Twelvetree Avenue entrance to the school at 9.45am.

Members of the community are welcome to attend to pay their respects, Nikisha told the Peterborough Telegraph.

She said: “It gives all of his friends the chance to say their farewells, if they don’t want to go to the crematorium.

“We’ve picked everything out and it’s the best we could’ve chosen - fit for a prince.

“There will be a white casket and white flowers. The money raised has completely covered everything I’ve had to pay for the funeral.”