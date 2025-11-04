Police complaints watchdog officials have explained why they are not investigating Cambridgeshire police after the knife attacks on a train that left 10 people with life-threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Independent Office for Police Conduct says that Cambridgeshire police had referred itself to the IOPIC following the horrific attacks on passengers and staff on an LNET intercity train on Saturday.

But a spokesperson said the incidents did not meet the criteria for an IOPC investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We were contacted by Cambridgeshire Constabulary on Sunday, November 2 about an incident on a train from Peterborough to London where several members of the public sustained serious injuries.

The train at Huntingdon Railway Station. (Picture: Emma Trimble/SWNS)

"Our thoughts are with all those affected.

“The force made a referral ion November 3 but we have informed them it did not meet the criteria for a valid referral as there was no indication of direct or indirect police contact with any of the people seriously injured in the incident.

“We have advised the force that if any conduct matters are identified for any officers or staff, then this should be referred to us.”

Guidance for investigation to be held states that police must record any death or serious injury matter, where a person dies or sustains a serious injury following direct or indirect contact with the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This contact may have directly or indirectly contributed to the death of serious injury.

However, prior police contact with a person suspected of causing a death or serious injury, is unlikely to meet the criteria for an IOPC investigation.

Where a force identifies a potential conduct matter in relation to contact with a suspect who goes on to cause a death or serious injury, the force is encouraged to refer it to the IOPC.

Anthony Williams (32) of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with 11 counts of attempted murder (10 relating to the incident on the train, one relating to an incident at a London station), two counts of possession of a blade in a public place, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was remanded into custody until December 1, when he is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court.