Huntingdon Train Stabbings: Independent police complaints watchdog explains why it will not investigate Cambridgeshire police after train horror
The Independent Office for Police Conduct says that Cambridgeshire police had referred itself to the IOPIC following the horrific attacks on passengers and staff on an LNET intercity train on Saturday.
But a spokesperson said the incidents did not meet the criteria for an IOPC investigation.
A spokesperson said: “We were contacted by Cambridgeshire Constabulary on Sunday, November 2 about an incident on a train from Peterborough to London where several members of the public sustained serious injuries.
"Our thoughts are with all those affected.
“The force made a referral ion November 3 but we have informed them it did not meet the criteria for a valid referral as there was no indication of direct or indirect police contact with any of the people seriously injured in the incident.
“We have advised the force that if any conduct matters are identified for any officers or staff, then this should be referred to us.”
Guidance for investigation to be held states that police must record any death or serious injury matter, where a person dies or sustains a serious injury following direct or indirect contact with the police.
This contact may have directly or indirectly contributed to the death of serious injury.
However, prior police contact with a person suspected of causing a death or serious injury, is unlikely to meet the criteria for an IOPC investigation.
Where a force identifies a potential conduct matter in relation to contact with a suspect who goes on to cause a death or serious injury, the force is encouraged to refer it to the IOPC.
- Anthony Williams (32) of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with 11 counts of attempted murder (10 relating to the incident on the train, one relating to an incident at a London station), two counts of possession of a blade in a public place, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was remanded into custody until December 1, when he is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court.