Huntingdon Train Stabbings: IOPC not investigating Cambridgeshire Police in relation to other knife incidents

The IOPC are not investigating Cambridgeshire Police in relation to other knife incidents that are potentially linked to the attacks on a train that left Peterborough on Saturday evening.

On Monday, Cambridgeshire Police investigating the attempted murder of 10 people on a train from Peterborough said they are also looking at three other knife-related incidents in the city beforehand.

The other incidents include the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at 7.10pm on Friday, October 31.

The teenager was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries and were later discharged.

As a result of the other incidents, Cambridgeshire Police said they had self referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)

However, today (November 4) Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston confirmed that the IOPC were not investigating the force.

“I have today formally asked the Chief Constable Simon Megicks to conduct a thorough review of the events which occurred prior to the tragic events of Saturday evening"

He said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner, it is my job to hold the Chief Constable to account for the effectiveness of the Constabulary. I do this knowing that I cannot interfere in operational policing. The horrific events which unfolded on a train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday evening resulted in multiple casualties. My thoughts continue to be with the victims who experienced this terrifying attack, their family, their friends, and the wider community.

“I would further want to commend the actions of so many brave individuals who responded to the events of Saturday evening in Huntingdon, including the heroic train staff, emergency services, medical teams at Addenbrooke’s hospital and all those behind the scenes, putting victims first while securing evidence.

“There continues to be a live criminal investigation into what happened on Saturday night led by the British Transport Police. Cambridgeshire Constabulary has provided updates on the events locally, including possible earlier sightings of the suspect and further offences which may be linked to the named suspect. As is standard practice in these cases, the Constabulary referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) who has now confirmed that it will not be investigating the Constabulary’s actions in the lead up to the event.

“As a result of the IOPC decision, I have today formally asked the Chief Constable Simon Megicks to conduct a thorough review of the events which occurred prior to the tragic events of Saturday evening. The outcome of this review will be reported through my holding to account meetings with the Chief Constable and made publicly available.

“To be clear, the ongoing criminal investigation led by British Transport Police, along with ongoing support for the victims of these abhorrent crimes must be the priority, ensuring justice is served.

“If you live in Cambridgeshire or Peterborough and have been impacted by this incident support is available from our local Victim and Witness Hub. Call 0800 781 6818 or visit Victim Services | Cambridgeshire & Peterborough.

“We voluntarily referred ourselves to the IOPC for independent scrutiny of these incidents"

Yesterday, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The first incident of a man with a knife at a barbers in Fletton happened at 7.25pm on Friday but was reported to us at 9.10pm - two hours after the incident occurred.

“At the time of reporting the man was no longer there and had not returned, so we did not send officers, but a crime was raised.

"The second incident was reported to us at 9.25am on Saturday again by the barbers in Fletton while the man was still at the scene.

"Officers were deployed to the location and arrived within 18 minutes.

“Upon searching the area, officers were unable to locate the man or identify him and a crime was raised.

The spokesperson said: “There was also a third incident that police also believe may be linked which also happened on Friday 31 October at 7.10pm, where a 14-year-old was stabbed by a man with a knife in the city centre.

"They were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries and were later discharged.

“The offender had left the scene when the call was made and despite a search of the area by officers and a police dog, the offender was not identified.

"A crime was raised and an investigation commenced, with scenes of crime attending.

He added: “We are currently reviewing all incidents in the timeframe to understand whether there were any further potential offences.

“We voluntarily referred ourselves to the IOPC for independent scrutiny of these incidents, as is standard practice in these cases.”

Anthony Williams (32) of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with 11 counts of attempted murder (10 relating to the incident on the train, one relating to an incident at a London station), two counts of possession of a blade in a public place, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was remanded into custody until December 1, when he is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the IOPC for comment.