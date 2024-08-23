Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre will relocate to The Cresset in 2025.

Users of Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre hope to work closely with the city council ahead of the opening of the relocated centre at The Cresset.

The centre, currently located on York Road, will move over to Bretton in early 2025 after the current building was placed on the market by the council.

The relocated service will be operating on a budget that is 51% reduced from the current budget; which will take effect from September.

Julia and Chris Watts (far left and right) and Louise and Marion (middle) outside of the Dementia Resource Centre on York Road.

While there is now clarity over the new location of the centre, much still remains to be confirmed such as the exact date of the move, the services that will be available and where exactly within The Cresset building the service will be located.

Friends, who met at the centre, Howard and Louise, have previously written to the council with a heartfelt letter asking the council for exactly what the new centre will need. This includes an accessible location, a place for a cafe, provision for the centre’s hairdresser to continue as well as the continuation of the centre’s well-attended exercise, dance classes and peer support groups.

Louise Yates said: “There is a lot to get ahead around. The centre right now is a place I know that I can go to five days a week if I’m struggling and I know I will find someone that I know and can talk to.

"Caring can get very lonely at times and there are days where the only person I talk to is mum .

"Already we know that this provision is going down to three days.

"We haven’t had any consultation with the council regarding the new centre. This whole situation has been very stressful and we want to find a way to work with the council to deliver a centre that is fit for purpose. We are considering starting up a working group to liaise with the council."

Alison Clowes, Local Systems Influencing Manager for Alzheimer’s Society- which runs the centre, said: “This is one of a number of changes that local people seeking dementia support are currently facing, so we welcome confirmation of the new location.

“Peterborough City Council has assured us they will be working with service users to ensure the new premises are as accessible as possible.

“Alzheimer’s Society remains committed to supporting everyone living with dementia and their carers in Peterborough through these changes.

“Anyone needing support can phone our Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456 or visit our website, alzheimers.org.uk.”