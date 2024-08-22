New location announced for Peterborough's Dementia Resource Centre
Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre will relocate to The Cresset in 2025.
Currently, the centre, which supports carers, families of and people with a diagnosis of dementia, as well as putting on workshops and hosting a cafe, is located on York Road, close to the city centre.
The council has, however, placed the building on the market and informed users of the centre that it will have to relocate by March 2025.
It has now been confirmed that The Cresset on Rightwell East in Bretton has been chosen as the new location.
The exact timing of the move over and the location within The Cresset has not yet been revealed.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the new centre will be open three days a week, currently the York Road centre is open five days a week.
Users recently addressed a letter to the council setting out what they would require from the new centre to meet their needs.
Councillor Shabina Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: "We know that people who use the Dementia Resource Centre (DRC) remain concerned about the future of the services offered there, but I want to again reassure them that the centre will continue to operate, albeit on a reduced budget
"We can confirm that the DRC will be relocating to The Cresset in early 2025 and discussions to finalise this arrangement are ongoing. This has been our preferred location for some time, as mentioned at the recent Full Council meeting. The exact location of the DRC within The Cresset will be announced next month.
"We continue to work closely with the Alzheimer's Society on the design of the new service and we very much want to involve service users in that process.
"We hope this allays some of the concerns service users may have."