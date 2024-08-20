Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough’s current Dementia Resource Centre must relocate before March 2025.

Users of Peterborough Dementia’s Resource Centre have written to Peterborough City Council to ask that is continues to prioritise people living with dementia as well as their families and carers.

As well as facing a 51% budget cut in September, the centre is also living out the final few months of its tenure at its home on York Road after the council chose to sell off the building.

Howard and Louise Yates.

Service users have banded together to fight for the centre’s future, to try and reverse the budget cut, push for vital services to be retained and for the new centre to deliver exactly what is required for those that rely on the centre so much.

The letter was written by Howard.- who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease a year ago and Louise; a full-time carer for her mum Marion, who was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia four years ago. The pair met at the Dementia Resource Centre.

The letter reads: “We would like to take this opportunity to ask you prioritise people living with dementia in Peterborough, their families, friends, and carers by listening to their input regarding their needs to secure a suitable new home for the Dementia Resource Centre that is fit for purpose.

“People living with dementia still have feelings, interests, and needs. It is incredibly important that they feel safe in a familiar environment which caters for them with the correct space and resources. The service also needs to be consistent.

“This is important for everyone, but especially those who do not have family living nearby.

“Unfortunately, it’s a sad fact that lots of friends often fall by the wayside when dementia becomes real.

“The sale of the centre’s present building has already caused a tremendous amount of upset and trauma to its users, so it’s crucial to ensure that the replacement building enables a like-for-like service to be continued.

“We know for a fact that we are not alone in feeling that the centre is such a special place, that we would do anything possible to keep it thriving and enable it to carry on such an important role. So, as well as enabling that the diagnosis and dementia advisor service can continue, here is what people need in addition;

- It is extremely important that location is accessible. This means that the building would need to have a car park located next to it with disabled parking too, and be on a bus route. The building itself would also need to be accessible for people who have mobility issues to use.

- The cafe is the heartbeat of the centre. If you have a dementia diagnosis, it is a safe place where you won’t be judged and can always find a friendly face. You can seek friendship and support as well as helping others too. From a carer’s point of view, you are reassured that if you need to get out with the person that you care for, you can drop in anytime and be assured to find a friendly face, someone to talk to and help and advise you. It goes without saying that the new premises need to have a kitchen and café seating area to enable this to continue.

- The dementia support workers are invaluable. Their honesty and knowledge are beyond compare. There are no words to express just how many people they help on a daily basis, officially with their knowledge and contacts, but also unofficially as they truly do care and make a difference. They need office space and meeting rooms

- The groups run by the centre help to improve wellbeing. It is well documented just how important singing is with this. We both access the centre’s “singing for the brain” group. Another popular well attended group is the arts and crafts one run by the city college.

- The groups that run also help physical and mental health. Regular exercise and dance classes to help keep people moving are well attended. There is a very popular Peer Support Group for carers and an equally popular “think and share” group for people with a dementia diagnosis.

- The events that run to provide information and advice are extremely helpful to everyone too; solicitors, caring together and various care agencies are a few examples of the help available at the monthly drop-in sessions. The centre has also been used for dementia network events. We have also enjoyed celebration events such as elf day, jubilee and Christmas celebrations.

- Lots of people access the hairdresser at the centre so a space with an appropriate hairdresser’s basin would be required too.

- The garden provides a calming, relaxing environment for both the centre’s users and staff.

“The centre is both a lifeline and a ray of sunshine to so many people. Peterborough is incredibly lucky to be one of just two cities in the UK with such a place which has improved countless people’s lives for the better.

“The staff and community at the Dementia Resource Centre accompany you on your journey to say the longest, hardest goodbye. Stepping through the doors is like stepping into a warm, caring, protective embrace.

“Please find a suitable replacement to keep Peterborough on the map in fighting such a harrowing cruel disease.”