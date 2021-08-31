Fast food chains Wendy’s and Taco Bell move closer to Peterborough as £25 million plans unveiled

This image shows how the Maskew Avenue development will take shape.

Developers have submitted a £25 million proposal to Peterborough City Council to build three drive-thru restaurants, nine trade counter units and eight industrial units on an 8.63 acres site at Maskew Avenue.

The planned development, which will be named Bourges View, is adjacent to the city’s premier out-of-town retail destination, Maskew Retail Park, which has been empty for a decade.

As previously reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, the drive-thru restaurants will be occupied by Costa Coffee and fast food chain Taco Bell and US burger giant Wendy’s, which is looking to open 400 stores in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developers, Chancerygate and Bridges Fund Management, say the trade counter units will range in size from 3,907sqft to 7,943sqft with the industrial units from 3,831sqft to 34,368sqft - all available on a leasehold basis.

Two of the nine trade counter units are under offer from national trade occupiers and a land sale has been agreed to a local car parts supplier.

Self-storage provider Lok’nStore will also be opening a facility after agreeing to purchase one acre of the original site from Chancerygate.

George Dickens, Chancerygate development director, said: “This is a significant development for Peterborough which will rejuvenate dormant land adjacent to a key retail destination.

“The brands already secured, and the names we have under offer, highlight the prominence this site has to passing traffic and its accessibility to the city centre and wider transport network.

“The planning application has been validated and we’re looking forward to working with Peterborough City Council to bring forward this exciting development.”