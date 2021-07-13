American fast food giants Wendy’s and Taco Bell lined up for new development in Peterborough

American burger giant Wendy's will be one of three eateries to open on a new business park. EMN-211006-123938005

The America-based chains of fast food restaurants Wendy’s and Taco Bell along with UK coffeehouse chain Costa Coffee are set to open up in purpose-built premises for a planned new 3.1 hectare development of Maskew Avenue, New England.

Burger giant Wendy’s submitted a building regulation request to Peterborough City Council last month to fit out a unit on Maskew Avenue as a restaurant.

Now a detailed planning application for the restaurants plus 18 commercial units has been submitted to the council by developers CP Peterborough, known as Chancerygate, for the vacant land.

One of the units has already been earmarked for the growing Millfield Autos, which is to move from its current premises in Lincoln Road.

The development will include 192 car parking spaces,

The application states that the drive-thru units will be provided with separate enclosed parking areas for each site.

Costa Coffee will have 35 car parking spaces, Wendy’s will be provided with 26 car parking spaces, and Taco Bell will be provided with 25 car parking spaces.

A statement with application adds: “The proposed parking provision for each unit is considered to be sufficient to prevent overspill parking onto the internal estate road or the public highway.”