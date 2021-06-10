American fast food chain puts Peterborough on its menu as it moves into the UK

Wendy's is looking to open in Peterborough. EMN-211006-123838005

The 52-year-old company is poised to fit out premises at number one Maskew Avenue which will become one of just a handful of eateries in the country for the burger giant as it opens up its UK market.

The food firm has submitted a building control request to Peterborough City Council to fit out the premises as a Wendy’s restaurant.

The company operates a franchise arrangement for its restaurants.

The move comes just days after Wendy’s announced plans to open in the UK with its first restaurants in Reading, Oxford and London.

Liz Geraghty, chief marketing officer for Wendy’s, which is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, said: “We know British consumers are craving great tasting food at an affordable price and that’s what we’re here to give them.

“We’re very proud to serve hamburgers using fresh, British beef patties topped with fresh British produce.

“We use locally sourced ingredients wherever possible and all menu items are made to order and can be customised.