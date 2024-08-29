Confirmation that Peterborough Central Park paddling pool will remain dry this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pool has been shut for most of the summer due to technical issues – and those issues will now remain unfixed until next year

A popular pool in Peterborough’s Central Park will remain dry for the rest of the year – as pump issues cannot be resolved this summer.

The paddling pool is normally packed with youngsters looking to cool down during the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pool was only able to open for a few days this year

Now the City Council have confirmed the pool will not be opening this year, due to issues with the water pump.

Councillor Dennis Jones, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: "We know how disappointing it has been for residents not to be able to use the paddling pool at Central Park this summer. The replacement part we ordered, which could only be sourced from Germany,

cannot now be fitted and the water testing completed in time to open the pool before the schools return from the summer break, which means regretfully the paddling pool will not open again this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We encourage people to use Bretton Splash Park which remains open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, until the end of August.”