Confirmation that Peterborough Central Park paddling pool will remain dry this year
A popular pool in Peterborough’s Central Park will remain dry for the rest of the year – as pump issues cannot be resolved this summer.
The paddling pool is normally packed with youngsters looking to cool down during the summer holidays.
But apart from a few days at the beginning of July, the pool has been empty throughout the summer, with the gates locked at its entrance.
Now the City Council have confirmed the pool will not be opening this year, due to issues with the water pump.
Councillor Dennis Jones, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: "We know how disappointing it has been for residents not to be able to use the paddling pool at Central Park this summer. The replacement part we ordered, which could only be sourced from Germany,
cannot now be fitted and the water testing completed in time to open the pool before the schools return from the summer break, which means regretfully the paddling pool will not open again this summer.
"We encourage people to use Bretton Splash Park which remains open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, until the end of August.”
The Bretton Splash Park (also known as Bretton Water Park) had its own issues earlier this year, and was shut in July after problems with the water pump.