A number of issues have kept the water park closed in recent years.

Bretton Water Park has reopened again following a water pump issue.

The park has been closed since the end of July; in which it closed just a week after it reopened for the school summer holidays.

The park had remained closed with a new water pump was delivered and fitted, which has now taken place.

The park reopened on Friday (August 16).