Bretton Water Park in Peterborough finally reopens after water pump failure
A number of issues have kept the water park closed in recent years.
Bretton Water Park has reopened again following a water pump issue.
The park has been closed since the end of July; in which it closed just a week after it reopened for the school summer holidays.
The park had remained closed with a new water pump was delivered and fitted, which has now taken place.
The park reopened on Friday (August 16).