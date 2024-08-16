Bretton Water Park in Peterborough finally reopens after water pump failure

By Ben Jones
Published 16th Aug 2024, 11:42 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 11:46 BST
A number of issues have kept the water park closed in recent years.

Bretton Water Park has reopened again following a water pump issue.

The park has been closed since the end of July; in which it closed just a week after it reopened for the school summer holidays.

The park had remained closed with a new water pump was delivered and fitted, which has now taken place.

The park reopened on Friday (August 16).

