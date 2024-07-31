More water woes for Peterborough as pump issues cause closure of Bretton Water Park

By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Jul 2024, 09:24 BST
Closure comes after Central Park Paddling Pool shuts, also due to pump issues

Peterborough has once again been hit by water issues – this time with Bretton Water Park.

The water park only opened on July 23 – but a week later, as the sun shines in Peterborough during the school summer holidays, the attraction has been forced to close once more.

A spokesperson for Vivacity, who run the facility, said: “Due to an issue with the water pump, Bretton Water Park will unfortunately not be opening for the rest of this week. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Bretton Water Park

Earlier this month, Peterborough’s Central Park Paddling Pool was forced to close just a couple of weeks after it opened, again after pump issues.

In 2022, the Bretton Park was shut after arsonists struck at the site.

The arson attack meant the opening of the site was delayed last year while repairs were carried out.

There were also a number of issues at the Central Park Pool in 2023, with pump issues closing the site on a number of occasions.

The water woes for the council have also seen the closure of the Regional Pool in the city centre, and thousands of pounds needing to be spent on the Cathedral Square fountains – until a decision was made to switch them off for good.

