Pool opened for the summer on July 2

The paddling pool in Peterborough’s Central Park has been closed by the city council – just as the sun has come out to start the school summer holidays.

The pool – a popular attraction in the city park – opened for the summer season on July 2.

A city council spokesperson said: "The paddling pool opened at the start of July. This week we were made aware of an issue with the water pump.

"An engineer and electrician have visited and we are awaiting further information regarding the fault. We apologise to families for the inconvenience and recognise that many were looking forward to using the paddling pool this week. We will update residents as soon as we can."