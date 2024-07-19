Council confirms reason for Peterborough's Central Park paddling pool closure as sun comes out for school summer holidays

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Jul 2024, 12:02 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 09:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pool opened for the summer on July 2

The paddling pool in Peterborough’s Central Park has been closed by the city council – just as the sun has come out to start the school summer holidays.

The pool – a popular attraction in the city park – opened for the summer season on July 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A city council spokesperson said: "The paddling pool opened at the start of July. This week we were made aware of an issue with the water pump.

"An engineer and electrician have visited and we are awaiting further information regarding the fault. We apologise to families for the inconvenience and recognise that many were looking forward to using the paddling pool this week. We will update residents as soon as we can."

The paddling pool has a history of reliability issues, and has been forced to close due to technical issues on a number of occasions over the past few years.

The council has also already had issues with water facilities in the city, with problems at the Lido and Premier Fitness swimming pools, while the equipment used to run the fountains in Cathedral Square is also being removed.

Related topics:PeterboroughCentral ParkGreen spaces
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice