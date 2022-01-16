Amazon in Peterborough donate £1000 to British Heart Foundation

Amazon in Peterborough has donated £1000 to the British Heart Foundation.

The money will be used to help the charity fund vital research for heart and circulatory diseases.

Commenting on the donation, Gareth Davies, Site Leader at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “The British Heart Foundation does incredible work for people in our community and around the UK and we’re pleased to support its staff and volunteers with this donation.”

Nicola Reavey, Fundraising Manager for Cambridgeshire at the British Heart Foundation, added: “We would like to thank the Amazon team in Peterborough for their support and kind donation. The money raised will help the BHF fund vital research into heart and circulatory diseases, including heart attacks and stroke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are around 20,000 people in Peterborough living with heart and circulatory diseases and every 20 hours someone dies from a heart or circulatory disease in Peterborough so donations like this have never been more needed.”

The BHF received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.